Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia

Seaview Lands for Sale in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir