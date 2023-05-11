Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

22 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 62,000
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,350,000
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 7,000,000
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,850,000
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 880,000
Plot of land in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Plot of land
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
