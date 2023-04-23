Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Crete
  4. Patras

Lands for sale in Patras, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Patras, Greece
500 m²
Price on request
Property Code. 601487 - Plot FOR SALE in Navpaktos Xiropigado for €35.000 . Discover the fea…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir