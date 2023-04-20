Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Paros Regional Unit, Greece

9 properties total found
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 750,000
Land for sale with an area of 22,000 sq.m. in the region of Kipozhl. On the territory with t…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 2,000,000
Land for sale with an area of 210,000 square meters.m. in the Cyclades region. On the territ…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 7750 sq.m. in the Kipozhala region. On the territory of the bu…
Plot of land in Parikia, Greece
Plot of land
Parikia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 7750 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has structure, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Agkeria, Greece
Plot of land
Agkeria, Greece
1 200 m²
€ 85,000
Ref: 1138 - For sale Paros Land total area of 1200 square meters, suitable for tourist inves…
Plot of land in Marmara, Greece
Plot of land
Marmara, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale land of 266 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 266 sq.…
Plot of land in Parikia, Greece
Plot of land
Parikia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale land of 210000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 5159…
Plot of land in Naousa, Greece
Plot of land
Naousa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale land of 22000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 500 s…
Plot of land in Sarakiniko, Greece
Plot of land
Sarakiniko, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 4285 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has building permission of 200 sq…
