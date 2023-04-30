Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros

Seaview Lands for Sale in paralia gerakine, Greece

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 1,250,000
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 40000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 35,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 3613 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,100,000
For sale land of 4770 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,060,000
For sale land of 5658 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 675 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir