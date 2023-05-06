Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis

Lands for sale in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,450,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,650,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Realting.com
Go