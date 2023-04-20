Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Ormylia, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
€ 550,000
€ 550,000
For sale 8 plots of total area 12300 sq.m. in the area of ​​Kalyves. There is a possibility …
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
€ 53,000
€ 53,000
For sale land of 505 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
€ 470,000
€ 470,000
Offered for sale plot of 1037 square meters, located in the village of Sithonia Peninsula. T…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
€ 500,000
€ 500,000
For sale land of 50000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water…
Plot of land in Polygyros, Greece
Plot of land
Polygyros, Greece
€ 65,000
€ 65,000
For sale fenced land of 2250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supp…
