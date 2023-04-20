Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Northern Aegean, Greece

21 property total found
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
€ 530,000
For sale a fenced land area of 3888 sq.m. on the islands of Greece. Water was supplied on th…
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
€ 340,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 square meters.m. on the islands of Greece
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
€ 800,000
Land for sale with an area of 3500 sq.m. in the region of Sporada. On the territory of the b…
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
€ 6,083,455
Land for sale with an area of 10658 sq.m. on the islands of Dodecanes. On the territory, the…
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
€ 1,100,000
Land for sale in the area of 20226 sq.m. on the islands of Greece. On the territory with the…
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
€ 720,000
Land for sale with an area of 214,000 sq.m. in the region of Sporada. The land is located on…
Plot of land in Northern Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
Northern Aegean, Greece
€ 500,000
Land for sale with an area of 9000 sq.m. in Attica. On the territory, the land has the oppor…
Plot of land in Nenita, Greece
Plot of land
Nenita, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 58,000
For sale land of 1409 sq.meters on Islands
Plot of land in Avgonyma, Greece
Plot of land
Avgonyma, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 13500 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land in Stavlos, Greece
Plot of land
Stavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
For sale land of 214000 sq.meters in the Sporades. The plot of land is located on the seafro…
Plot of land in Katarraktis, Greece
Plot of land
Katarraktis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale land of 76000 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has building permission of 2500 s…
Plot of land in Skala Sykamineas, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Sykamineas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 20226 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has building permission of 4045 s…
Plot of land in Drosia, Greece
Plot of land
Drosia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,083,455
For sale land of 10658 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The territory has the plot qualifies for…
Plot of land in Petra, Greece
Plot of land
Petra, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale fenced land of 27000 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has building permission of…
Plot of land in Chios, Greece
Plot of land
Chios, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
The plot of land is located in Chios island There is a possibility to built a hotel of more …
Plot of land in Ireo, Greece
Plot of land
Ireo, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale plot of land in Ireo area, on Samos. The plot is fenced, located in the middle of t…
Plot of land in Municipality of Western Samos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Western Samos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 340,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters on Islands
Plot of land in Drosia, Greece
Plot of land
Drosia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
Plot for sale of 6.000 sq.m with possibility to build a house of 250 sq.m. The plot is locat…
Plot of land in Mistegna, Greece
Plot of land
Mistegna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 302 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Mistegna, Greece
Plot of land
Mistegna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale fenced land of 3888 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has water supply, electrici…
Plot of land in Varos, Greece
Plot of land
Varos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 205,000
For sale, a land plot of 92.000 sq.m on the island of Lemnos in the area of Kotsinas. It is …
