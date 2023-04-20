Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Nikiti

Pool Lands for sale in Nikiti, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 5,000,000
Nikiti SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 2578 m2, Code. HPS796, 1.500.000 €
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Center SALE Plot for construction Area: 30,000 m2, Code. HPS744, 4.000.000 €
