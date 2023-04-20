Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Nikiti

Seaview Lands for Sale in Nikiti, Greece

49 properties total found
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 5,000,000
Nikiti SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 2578 m2, Code. HPS796, 1.500.000 €
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,280,000
For sale land of 1280 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 8800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 3400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 4188 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water …
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 670 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale land of 13828 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 9367 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 3840 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 2040 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 7200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 4100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 7230 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale land of 6534 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale fenced land of 4820 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 4123 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 56,000
For sale land of 2100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the p…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 105,000
For sale land of 3430 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale fenced land of 2479 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building p…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The land has a sea view, forest view
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 9132 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, bui…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 4100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 4600 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 4396 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity suppl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir