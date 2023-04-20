Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Nikiti, Greece

23 properties total found
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 8800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 3400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 93,000
For sale land of 4634 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, bui…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 7230 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale fenced land of 4820 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 4150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, bui…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 4100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 3350 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 5100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 2100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 585 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water …
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 9400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 9500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 11,000
For sale land of 34 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale land of 4007 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 4003 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 2700 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The land has a mountain view, forest view
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the pl…
