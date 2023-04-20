Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Nikiti

Lands for sale in Nikiti, Greece

127 properties total found
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 5,000,000
Nikiti SALE Selkhoz. Land Area: 2578 m2, Code. HPS796, 1.500.000 €
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 444 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 4,000,000
Center SALE Plot for construction Area: 30,000 m2, Code. HPS744, 4.000.000 €
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 420,000
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale land of 345 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 406 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 580 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale land of 17000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,280,000
For sale land of 1280 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
200 m²
€ 80,000
Land is 200 sq. meters and is located in a picturescue area in Sithonia in Nikiti village 65…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
7 222 m²
€ 100,000
Land is 7222 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of a popular Nikiti village 2000 meter…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
6 250 m²
€ 85,000
Land is 6250 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of a popular Nikiti village 2000 meter…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 19,000
For sale land of 337 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale fenced land of 2500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 8800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 3400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 535 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 4188 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water …
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
For sale land of 4400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 639 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
€ 75,000
Property Code. 1-57 - Plot Nikiti FOR SALE. Size: 2500 sq.m, Price75.000 €
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
€ 200,000
Property Code. 1-56 - Agricaltural FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €200.000. Discover the fe…
Plot of land in Nikiti, Greece
Plot of land
Nikiti, Greece
€ 250,000
Property Code. 1-707 - Plot FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €250.000. Discover the features …
