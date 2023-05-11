Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Drama Municipality
  6. Nikisiani

Lands for sale in Nikisiani, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Paleochori, Greece
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
€ 10,000
Plot of land in Paleochori, Greece
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
Area 3 800 m²
€ 45,000
Plot of land in Paleochori, Greece
Plot of land
Paleochori, Greece
Area 8 000 m²
€ 65,000
Plot of land in Nikisiani, Greece
Plot of land
Nikisiani, Greece
Area 40 m²
€ 35,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir