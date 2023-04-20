Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Neos Marmaras

Seaview Lands for Sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

17 properties total found
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 1,800,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
-1 Floor
€ 3,200,000
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale land of 4074 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 4070 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale land of 302 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale fenced land of 550 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, …
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 270 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 20000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The land has a wonderfull sea view…
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale land of 1500 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale land of 7250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 147 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 38,000
For sale land of 691 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale land of 12458 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, el…
Plot of land in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Plot of land
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale land of 4188 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, ele…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir