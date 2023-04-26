Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Triglia

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Nea Triglia, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Eleochoria, Greece
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale fenced land of 22000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, well, wa…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir