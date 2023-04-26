UAE
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Nea Triglia
Lands for sale in Nea Triglia, Greece
55 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 484 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 387 s…
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
325 m²
€ 50,000
Land is 325 sq. meters and is located near Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its part Mouries 250 m…
Plot of land
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 4450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
340 m²
€ 55,000
Land is 340 sq. meters and is located near Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its part Mouries 250 m…
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the plot
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
2 700 m²
€ 135,000
Land is 2700 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Flogita village 800 meters to the …
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
2 500 m²
€ 90,000
Land is 2500 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Flogita village 1200 meters to the…
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
419 m²
€ 189,000
Land is 419 sq. meters and is located in the new part of Flogita village only 100 meters to …
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
200 m²
€ 145,000
Land is 200 sq. meters and is located in the center of Flogita village only 80 meters to the…
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
500 m²
€ 60,000
The plots are 500 sq. meters and are located near Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its part Mourie…
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 14776 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
Plot of land
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200…
Plot of land
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The plot hasa building permit for 2 maisonett…
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 43,000
For sale land of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 23,000
For sale land of 12438 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200…
Plot of land
Nea Tenedos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 18000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
Plot of land
Nea Plagia, Greece
4 500 m²
€ 100,000
Land is 4500 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Plagia. The property has a buil…
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
433 m²
€ 120,000
Land is 433 sq. meters and is located near Flogita village which is 43 km from Thessaloniki …
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
505 m²
€ 60,000
Land is 505 sq. meters and is located in Paralia Dionisiou Beach in Mouries. It is 45 km fro…
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
2 800 m²
€ 180,000
Land is 2800 sq. meters and is located near Flogita village which is 43 km from Thessaloniki…
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 2993 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale land of 2650 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity supply. The lan…
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
Land of area 7554 sq.m is offered in Kassandra Peninsula of region Chalkidiki. Land is locat…
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale fenced land of 22000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, well, wa…
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land
Nea Tenedos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land
Nea Tenedos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,000,000
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 690 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
