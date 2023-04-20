Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

Plot of land in elaiones moudania, Greece
Plot of land
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 135,000
For sale land of 3050 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 5100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale fenced land of 5500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
