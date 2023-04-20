Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Nea Moudania, Greece

57 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
5 670 m²
€ 45,000
Land is 5670 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 3500 meters to th…
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 938 m²
€ 100,000
Land is 4938 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1800 meters to th…
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
270 m²
€ 42,000
Land is 270 sq. meters and is located near Paralia Dionisiou Beach in its part Mouries 250 m…
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
360 m²
€ 85,000
Land is 375 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Paralia Dionisiou in Portar…
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
7 250 m²
€ 80,000
The plot is 7250 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Paralia Dionisiou 600 meters fr…
Plot of land in elaiones moudania, Greece
Plot of land
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
For sale land of 610 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in elaiones moudania, Greece
Plot of land
elaiones moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 55,000
For sale land of 375 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 120 sq.meters
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 2400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the plot
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 206 …
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 000 m²
€ 150,000
Land is 4000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 700 meters to the…
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
4 000 m²
€ 150,000
Land is 4000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1000 meters to th…
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
2 000 m²
€ 100,000
Land is 2000 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Moudania town 1000 meters to th…
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 50,000
For sale land of 1266 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 44,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 350 sq.meters
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 44,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 350 sq.meters
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 44,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 350 sq.meters
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 44,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 350 sq.meters
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 175,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 1400…
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
375 m²
€ 49,000
Land is 375 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Paralia Dionisiou in Portar…
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
360 m²
€ 80,000
Land is 360 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Paralia Dionisiou Beach. It is 50 km…
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
360 m²
€ 80,000
This plot of land is 360 sq. meters and is located in the outskirts of Paralia Dionisiou Bea…
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 500 m²
€ 70,000
Land is 1500 sq. meters and is located in Paralia Dionisiou village in 1400m from the beach.…
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
363 m²
€ 55,000
Land is 363 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of a Paralia Dionisiou village 650 mete…
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
375 m²
€ 36,000
Land is 375 sq. meters and is located in surroundings of village Paralia Dionisiou.  The pro…
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
5 000 m²
€ 250,000
Land is 5000 sq. meters and is located in Paralia Dionisiou village in 1400 meters from the …
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
Plot of land in Dionysiou, Greece
Plot of land
Dionysiou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land in Portaria, Greece
Plot of land
Portaria, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 8400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land in Nea Moudania, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Moudania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Plot of land
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 6500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
