  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Michaniona

Seaview Lands for Sale in Nea Michaniona, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 9300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 470 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
