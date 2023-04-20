Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Michaniona

Lands for sale in Nea Michaniona, Greece

16 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Kerasia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Area: N. Epivates
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structure, …
Plot of land in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Kerasia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 3000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 677 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 9300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale fenced land of 1067 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 47,000
For sale land of 326 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale fenced land of 591 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has buil…
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 470 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale fenced land of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has stru…
Plot of land in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Kerasia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has str…
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 95,000
For sale land of 275 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
Plot of land in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Kerasia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 5880 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki
Plot of land in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Michaniona, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 248 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir