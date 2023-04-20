Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Nea Makri

Lands for sale in Nea Makri, Greece

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 470,000
For sale fenced land of 541 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, water supply, …
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
240 m²
€ 50,000
Code: 1162 - Nea Makri FOR SALE Plot of 240 sq.m. With sea view Price: 50.000 € George Kosta…
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
568 m²
€ 70,000
Ref: 182 - Nea Makri SALE Land with an area of 568 sqm, Price: 70,000 € George Kostakis You…
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale fenced land of 1409 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale fenced land of 903 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity…
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 510,000
For sale land of 1385 sq.meters in Attica. We offer you a plot of land of 600 sq m in Marath…
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has electricity supply, building pe…
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale land of 5704 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale fenced land of 2100 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale fenced land of 1273 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has well, water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Nea Makri, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Makri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale fenced land of 1490 sq.meters in Attica. The territory has structure, well, water s…
