Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Nea Kallikratia
Lands for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
40 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
340 m²
€ 160,000
Land is 340 sq. meters and is located in Nea Kallikratia village 500 meters from the beach. …
Plot of land
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale land of 2396 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies for a bu…
Plot of land
oikismos kato galene, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
For sale land of 8250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 940 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
Plot of land
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
Plot of land
oikismos geoponika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 231 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 462 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale fenced land of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
Plot of land
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 317 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water supply, ele…
Plot of land
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
€ 10,000
Property Code. 1-40 - Agricaltural Nea Kallikrateia FOR SALE. Size: 1000 sq.m, Διαθέτει Πε…
Plot of land
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 015 m²
€ 715,000
Land is 2015 sq. meters and is located 2 kilometres from Kallikratia village in front of the…
Plot of land
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 536 m²
€ 120,000
Land is 1536 sq. meters and is located in the suburbs of Nea Kallikratia village only 300 m…
Plot of land
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 42,000
For sale land of 0 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 20,000
For sale land of 405 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
Plot of land
oikismos mpompoteika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 840,000
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
For sale fenced land of 466 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 40,000
For sale land of 341 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 100 sq.meters
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 17,000
For sale land of 370 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
Plot of land
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
For sale land of 4008 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
Plot of land
oikismos mpompoteika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
Plot of land
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale fenced land of 3172 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water sup…
Plot of land
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
For sale fenced land of 1280 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale land of 7300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, the plot qualifi…
Plot of land
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale fenced land of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electri…
Plot of land
Agios Pavlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 29,000
For sale land of 3800 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has well, water supply, electri…
Plot of land
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
For sale land of 550 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The land has a mountain view
Plot of land
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki.Construction is not allowed on the plot. The te…
Plot of land
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 1255 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 439 …
Plot of land
oikismos geoponika, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 195 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity supply
