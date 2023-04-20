Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. demos chalkideon
  6. Nea Artaki

Lands for sale in Nea Artaki, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Nea Artaki, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 524 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Nea Artaki, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 471 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Plot of land in Nea Artaki, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Artaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 525,000
For sale land of 480 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The territory has water supply, electr…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir