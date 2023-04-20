Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean

Lands for sale in Naxos Regional Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Schinoussa, Greece
Plot of land
Schinoussa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The land has a wonderfull sea view. It has a bu…
Plot of land in Panaghia, Greece
Plot of land
Panaghia, Greece
1 350 m²
€ 310,000
Property Code. 1243 - Plot Irakleia FOR SALE. Size: 1350 m2, Price310.000 € Code: 1243 - A…
Plot of land in Naxos, Greece
Plot of land
Naxos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale land of 4160 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land in Koufonisi, Greece
Plot of land
Koufonisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir