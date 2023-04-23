Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Western Greece
  5. Municipality of Nafpaktia
  6. Nafpaktos

Lands for sale in Nafpaktos, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Nafpaktos, Greece
Plot of land
Nafpaktos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in central Greece. The territory has building permission of …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir