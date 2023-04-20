Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean

Seaview Lands for Sale in Mykonos Regional Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
10 000 m²
€ 350,000
Land for sale with an area of 10,000 sq.m. on the island of Mykonos. Electricity was supplie…
Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 975,000
Land for sale with an area of 22856 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. It has a view of the s…
Plot of land in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Plot of land
Faros Armenistis, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
For sale land of 19259 sq.meters in mykonos. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain vi…
Plot of land in Ano Mera, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Mera, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in mykonos. The territory has electricity supply, building …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir