Mountain View Lands for Sale in Mykonos Regional Unit, Greece

Plot of land in South Aegean, Greece
Plot of land
South Aegean, Greece
€ 975,000
Land for sale with an area of 22856 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. It has a view of the s…
Plot of land in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Plot of land
Faros Armenistis, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
For sale land of 19259 sq.meters in mykonos. The land has a wonderfull sea view, mountain vi…
Plot of land in Ano Mera, Greece
Plot of land
Ano Mera, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale fenced land of 8000 sq.meters in mykonos. The territory has water supply, electrici…
