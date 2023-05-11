Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Mykonos
  6. Mykonos

Lands for sale in Mykonos, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Klouvas, Greece
Plot of land
Klouvas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Plot of land in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Plot of land
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 6
Number of floors 1
€ 3,300,000
Plot of land in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 3,750,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir