Lands for sale in Municipality of Zacharo, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Neochori (Zacharo), Greece
Plot of land
Neochori (Zacharo), Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale fenced land of 12700 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has structure,…
Plot of land in Schinoi, Greece
Plot of land
Schinoi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Smerna, Greece
Plot of land
Smerna, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 12000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Xirochori, Greece
Plot of land
Xirochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 8300 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
