Lands for sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

6 properties total found
Plot of land in sykia, Greece
Plot of land
sykia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 3,200,000
For sale land of 3700 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Lykoporia, Greece
Plot of land
Lykoporia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 42,000
For sale land of 455 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in sykia, Greece
Plot of land
sykia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
The plot of land is located in Ksilokastro area
Plot of land in Kariotika, Greece
Plot of land
Kariotika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 37,000
For sale land of 688 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Kariotika, Greece
Plot of land
Kariotika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The land plot is located in the area of Xylokastro
Plot of land in Lykoporia, Greece
Plot of land
Lykoporia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
For sale land of 2093 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Mir