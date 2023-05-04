Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. Municipality of Western Lesvos

Seaview Lands for Sale in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece

Plot of land in Skala Sykamineas, Greece
Plot of land
Skala Sykamineas, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale land of 20226 sq.meters on Islands. The territory has building permission of 4045 s…
