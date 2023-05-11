Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of West Mani

Seaview Lands for Sale in Municipality of West Mani, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in megale mantineia, Greece
Plot of land
megale mantineia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
Plot of land in Pedino, Greece
Plot of land
Pedino, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in megale mantineia, Greece
Plot of land
megale mantineia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
Plot of land in Tseria, Greece
Plot of land
Tseria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir