Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of West Mani

Lands for sale in Municipality of West Mani, Greece

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Kardamyli, Greece
Plot of land
Kardamyli, Greece
Area 4 454 m²
€ 700,000
Plot of land in megale mantineia, Greece
Plot of land
megale mantineia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
Plot of land in elaiochori, Greece
Plot of land
elaiochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
Plot of land in elaiochori, Greece
Plot of land
elaiochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
Plot of land in elaiochori, Greece
Plot of land
elaiochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 15,000
Plot of land in Pedino, Greece
Plot of land
Pedino, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in megale mantineia, Greece
Plot of land
megale mantineia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
Plot of land in megale mantineia, Greece
Plot of land
megale mantineia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Plot of land in elaiochori, Greece
Plot of land
elaiochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
Plot of land in Tseria, Greece
Plot of land
Tseria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Platsa, Greece
Plot of land
Platsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir