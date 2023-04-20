Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Velo and Vocha

Lands for sale in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece

5 properties total found
Plot of land in nerantza, Greece
Plot of land
nerantza, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale fenced land of 2000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supp…
Plot of land in nerantza, Greece
Plot of land
nerantza, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 75,000
For sale land of 420 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in nerantza, Greece
Plot of land
nerantza, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale fenced land of 782 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building pe…
Plot of land in nerantza, Greece
Plot of land
nerantza, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 45,000
For sale land of 340 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . We offer for sale a plot in one of t…
Plot of land in tarsina, Greece
Plot of land
tarsina, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 30,000
For sale land of 1002 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . For sale a land plot situated in th…
