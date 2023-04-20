Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Trifylia

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kalo Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Nero, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 66,000
For sale land of 850 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, water supply,…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir