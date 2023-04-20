Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipality of Trifylia, Greece

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Kyparissia, Greece
Plot of land
Kyparissia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale land of 5025 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Kalo Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Nero, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 66,000
For sale land of 850 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, water supply,…
Plot of land in Vryses, Greece
Plot of land
Vryses, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale land of 15850 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Kalo Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Nero, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 405 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has well, water supply,…
Plot of land in Kalo Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Nero, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Stasio, Greece
Plot of land
Stasio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
For sale land of 1280 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Faraklada, Greece
Plot of land
Faraklada, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 57,000
For sale land of 9000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Kalo Nero, Greece
Plot of land
Kalo Nero, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 2200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has the plot qualifies…
Plot of land in Tragana, Greece
Plot of land
Tragana, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale land of 17.000 sq.m in the western side of Peloponnese,very close to Costa Navarino Resort
