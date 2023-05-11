Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaly and Central Greece
  4. Central Greece
  5. Municipality of Thiva

Lands for sale in Municipality of Thiva, Greece

8 properties total found
Plot of land in ampelochori, Greece
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
Plot of land in ampelochori, Greece
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
Plot of land in ampelochori, Greece
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Plot of land in ampelochori, Greece
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Thiva, Greece
Plot of land
Thiva, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Plot of land in Mouriki, Greece
Plot of land
Mouriki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Plot of land in ampelochori, Greece
Plot of land
ampelochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 87,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thiva, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thiva, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir