  2. Land
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Municipality of Thessaloniki

Seaview Lands for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

66 properties total found
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5850 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€ 220,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 123 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has well, water supply,…
€ 270,000
Plot of land in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Irakleia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 335 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 240 s…
€ 76,000
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6313 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Land for Sale in the suburbs of Thessaloniki in the area of Perea. One of the last few plots…
€ 700,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Area : Neoi Epivates
€ 800,000
Plot of land in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Plot of land
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2396 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has the plot qualifies for a bu…
€ 420,000
Plot of land in Triad, Greece
Plot of land
Triad, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 5700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
€ 90,000
Plot of land in Flogita, Greece
Plot of land
Flogita, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 200 …
€ 80,000
Plot of land in Epanomi, Greece
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€ 160,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Irakleia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 1000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, water sup…
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Sozopoli, Greece
Plot of land
Sozopoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1625 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has building permission of 569 …
€ 600,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
€ 190,000
Plot of land in Epanomi, Greece
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has the plot q…
€ 75,000
Plot of land in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Irakleia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1800 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€ 850,000
Plot of land in Nea Triglia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Triglia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2650 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity supply. The lan…
€ 220,000
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 210000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structur…
€ 9,000,000
Plot of land in Eleochoria, Greece
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 22000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, well, wa…
€ 850,000
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Nea Tenedos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Tenedos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€ 250,000
Plot of land in "Bomboteika" Settlement", Greece
Plot of land
"Bomboteika" Settlement", Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3500 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The territory has building permiss…
€ 840,000
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€ 180,000
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Agios Pantelimonas, Greece
Plot of land
Agios Pantelimonas, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 15000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€ 400,000
Plot of land in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Irakleia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity supply, buildi…
€ 170,000
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 12646 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building …
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7104 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€ 700,000
