Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Greece
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Central Macedonia
  6. Municipality of Thessaloniki

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

35 properties total found
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6313 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply, …
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Epanomi, Greece
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has the plot q…
€ 75,000
Plot of land in Agia Triada, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Triada, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 210000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has structur…
€ 9,000,000
Plot of land in Eleochoria, Greece
Plot of land
Eleochoria, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 22000 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has structure, well, wa…
€ 850,000
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14571 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has electricity supply,…
€ 55,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8194 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Tagarades, Greece
Plot of land
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€ 320,000
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Irakleia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 10262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has electricity supply, buildi…
€ 170,000
Plot of land in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Plot of land
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€ 1,000,000
Plot of land in Nea Raidestos, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Raidestos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 403 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€ 185,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7104 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€ 700,000
Plot of land in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Plot of land
Neoi Epivates, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 14400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€ 550,000
Plot of land in Mesimeri, Greece
Plot of land
Mesimeri, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 17625 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building …
€ 400,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 17112 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€ 950,000
Plot of land in Pomegranate, Greece
Plot of land
Pomegranate, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3812 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The territory has water supply, electricity s…
€ 85,000
Plot of land in Epanomi, Greece
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6441 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has building p…
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Souroti, Greece
Plot of land
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Peraia, Greece
Plot of land
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 11500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Lakkia, Greece
Plot of land
Lakkia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 402 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Neo Rysio, Greece
Plot of land
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 16313 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water sup…
€ 425,000
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€ 120,000
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€ 70,000
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 7000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€ 110,000
Plot of land in Makrigialos, Greece
Plot of land
Makrigialos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The territory has water supply, electr…
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Liti, Greece
Plot of land
Liti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 705 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water suppl…
€ 90,000
Plot of land in Souroti, Greece
Plot of land
Souroti, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Plagiari, Greece
Plot of land
Plagiari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8375 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has water supp…
€ 130,000
Plot of land in Melissochori, Greece
Plot of land
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
€ 175,000
Plot of land in Epanomi, Greece
Plot of land
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 7000 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The territory has wat…
€ 200,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir