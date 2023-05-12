Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Syros Regional Unit
  5. Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli

Seaview Lands for Sale in Municipality of Syros and Ermoupoli, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Ermoupoli, Greece
Plot of land
Ermoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale land of 13600 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
Plot of land in Megas Gialos Varis, Greece
Plot of land
Megas Gialos Varis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
The plot of land of total area 6.000 sq.m is located in Siros island
Plot of land in Vissa, Greece
Plot of land
Vissa, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 132,000
For sale land of 6799 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
