  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Sikyona

Lands for sale in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Laliotis, Greece
Plot of land
Laliotis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale land of 1400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, ele…
Plot of land in Paralia, Greece
Plot of land
Paralia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
The plot of land in which there is a possibility to build 144 sq.m is located in Kato Diminio area
Plot of land in Laliotis, Greece
Plot of land
Laliotis, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 360 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has water supply, elec…
