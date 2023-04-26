Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Municipality of Samothraki

Lands for sale in Municipality of Samothraki, Greece

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Samothraki, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Samothraki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale a land of 110000 sq. meters on the Samothraki island. The land offers sea view
Plot of land in Kamariotissa, Greece
Plot of land
Kamariotissa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale fenced land of 12500 sq.meters in North Greece. The territory has structure, well, …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir