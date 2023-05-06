Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis

Lands for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

77 properties total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 365,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
€ 180,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
€ 70,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 160,000
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 48,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
€ 95,000
Plot of land in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 68,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 230,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 40,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 150,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 75,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 165,000
Plot of land in Asvestochori, Greece
Plot of land
Asvestochori, Greece
€ 75,000
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 115,000
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 155,000
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 120,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
€ 40,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
€ 9,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
€ 60,000
Plot of land in Chortiatis, Greece
Plot of land
Chortiatis, Greece
€ 50,000
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 140,000
Plot of land in Exohi, Greece
Plot of land
Exohi, Greece
€ 80,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir