Lands for sale in Municipality of Patras, Greece

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Platani, Greece
Plot of land
Platani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale land of 4160 sq.meters in Peloponnese
Plot of land in agios stephanos, Greece
Plot of land
agios stephanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has building permissio…
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 1200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in romanos, Greece
Plot of land
romanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale land of 5800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
For sale land of 519 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Platani, Greece
Plot of land
Platani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale land of 3200 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Platani, Greece
Plot of land
Platani, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,450,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale land of 529 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elect…
Plot of land in Tsoukaleika, Greece
Plot of land
Tsoukaleika, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 60,000
For sale fenced land of 600 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply…
Plot of land in Kaminia, Greece
Plot of land
Kaminia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
Offer for sale the plot of land in Western Peloponnese, around the suburbs of Patra's area, …
Plot of land in agios stephanos, Greece
Plot of land
agios stephanos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Offer for sale a plot of land in Western Peloponnese, in a region of cityPatra
Plot of land in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Patras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 100,000
For sale land of 170 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has the plot qualifies …
