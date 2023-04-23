Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of North Athens
  5. Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos

Lands for sale in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale land of 260 sq.meters in Athens. The territory has building permission of 900 sq.me…
Realting.com
Go