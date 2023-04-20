Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Lasithi Regional Unit
  5. Municipality of Pachia Ammos

Lands for sale in Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Pachia Ammos, Greece
Plot of land
Pachia Ammos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale land of 7200 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
Plot of land in Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale fenced land of 10650 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
Plot of land in Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 10000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Plot of land in basilike, Greece
Plot of land
basilike, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale fenced land of 500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has structure, water supply, t…
Plot of land in Pachia Ammos, Greece
Plot of land
Pachia Ammos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
Plot of land in Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 25,000
For sale land of 283 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
Plot of land in Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Pachia Ammos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale land of 19000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir