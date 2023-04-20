Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. South Aegean
  5. Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades

Lands for sale in Municipality of Naxos and the Lesser Cyclades, Greece

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Schinoussa, Greece
Plot of land
Schinoussa, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The land has a wonderfull sea view. It has a bu…
Plot of land in Panaghia, Greece
Plot of land
Panaghia, Greece
1 350 m²
€ 310,000
Property Code. 1243 - Plot Irakleia FOR SALE. Size: 1350 m2, Price310.000 € Code: 1243 - A…
Plot of land in Naxos, Greece
Plot of land
Naxos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale land of 4160 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity sup…
Plot of land in Koufonisi, Greece
Plot of land
Koufonisi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale land of 16000 sq.meters in Cyclades. The territory has water supply, electricity su…
