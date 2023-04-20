Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale land of 4600 sq.meters in Peloponnese
Plot of land in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
7 400 m²
Price on request
Property Code. 11627 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Profitis Ilias for €58.000. Dis…
Plot of land in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
450 m²
Price on request
Property Code. 621554 - Plot FOR SALE in Argos Center for €90.000 . Discover the features of…
Plot of land in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Plot of land
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
862 m²
Price on request
Property Code. 621555 - Plot FOR SALE in Argos Center for €150.000 . Discover the features o…
Plot of land in Nea Tiryntha, Greece
Plot of land
Nea Tiryntha, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale land of 36132 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Plot of land located near the town…
Plot of land in Nafplio, Greece
Plot of land
Nafplio, Greece
15 Number of rooms 450 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 1439 - Hotel FOR SALE in Lerna Miloi for €350.000 . This 450 sq. m. Hotel c…
Plot of land in Nafplio, Greece
Plot of land
Nafplio, Greece
1 310 m²
Price on request
Property Code. 581002 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Lerna Miloi for €55.000 . Discover the feat…
Plot of land in Nafplio, Greece
Plot of land
Nafplio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 7500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 6,400,000
For sale fenced land of 25000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The territory ha…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale land of 4751 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The territory has building permissi…
Plot of land in Kallithea, Greece
Plot of land
Kallithea, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 1307 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The plot is located in E…
