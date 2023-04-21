Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Peloponnese Region
  5. Municipality of Messini

Lands for sale in Municipality of Messini, Greece

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Trikorfo, Greece
Plot of land
Trikorfo, Greece
4 913 m²
€ 1,000,000
Land is 4913 sq. meters and is located between Gerakini and Psakoudia villages in the area o…
Plot of land in Kalamaki, Greece
Plot of land
Kalamaki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale land of 7800 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, elec…
Plot of land in Petalidi, Greece
Plot of land
Petalidi, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir