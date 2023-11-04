Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Greece
  4. Municipality of Malia

Lands for sale in Municipality of Malia, Greece

1 property total found
Plot of land in Malia, Greece
Plot of land
Malia, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 14000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricit…
€550,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir